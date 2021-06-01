Coachella set to return in April after canceled for two years due to pandemic

INDIO, Calif. (CNN) - Coachella, one California's largest music festivals, is making a comeback.

The 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' will be held April 15-17, as well as April 22-24 next year.

Coachella has been postponed or canceled several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance ticket sales for the 2022 festival start June 4.

However, the lineup of musical acts has not yet been announced.

Last month, organizers behind 'Lollapalooza,' Chicago's largest music festival, announced it would be back this summer.

However, COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests will be required for people attending.