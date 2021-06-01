Child remains in life-threatening condition after near-drowning in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A child is currently in life-threatening condition in connection to Sunday's near-drowning incident in midtown.

According to Tucson Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of North Balboa Avenue near Oracle and Grant Roads at around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a report about a near-drowning.

When crews arrived at the scene, TFD said the child was breathing on their own. The minor was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening conditions.

At this time, there is no update on the child's condition.

News 4 Tucson reminds residents to remember their ABCs of water safety when near water - A=Active adult supervision, B=Barriers, and C=Classes —­ including swim lessons for children and CPR lessons for adults.

