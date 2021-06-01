Skip to Content

Arizona’s Maricopa County announces year’s first heat death

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county is announcing the first recorded heat-related death of the year.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said Tuesday the death was of an older man. There were a record 323 heat deaths in the county last year.

Summer temperatures in Phoenix and other Maricopa County cities regularly soar into the triple digits. People suffer heat-associated illness when their bodies cannot properly cool off.

While most heat-related deaths occur in July and August, they are seen as early as April and as late as October. Last summer was among the hottest for the county on record.

Associated Press

