Arizona’s Maricopa County announces year’s first heat death

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county is announcing the first recorded heat-related death of the year.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said Tuesday the death was of an older man. There were a record 323 heat deaths in the county last year.

Summer temperatures in Phoenix and other Maricopa County cities regularly soar into the triple digits. People suffer heat-associated illness when their bodies cannot properly cool off.

While most heat-related deaths occur in July and August, they are seen as early as April and as late as October. Last summer was among the hottest for the county on record.