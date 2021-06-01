“America’s Got Talent” premieres its new season Tuesday

"America's Got Talent" returns Tuesday night on NBC, starting a new summer-long search for talent!

The show's hoping for a closer-to-normal season, after incurring pandemic-related issues last year, and the absence of Simon Cowell from a broken back.

But now, everyone's back and ready to pass judgment on an array of contestants.

Some contestants were even inspired to take their shot because of the pandemic.

"The people that are applying probably wouldn't have applied before the pandemic," said "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel. "We're getting people who have careers, who've already made it, but they've realized where else can I get millions, tens of millions of people to see what I do. I may not win it, but this is the brightest spot in the world for what I do."

"America's Got Talent" returns at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by an all-new episode of "New Amsterdam".