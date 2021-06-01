3-year-old’s ‘Lion King’ cake depicting Mufasa’s death goes viral

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) - A sad movie scene serves as the inspiration for a 3-year-old girl's birthday cake.

And her quirky decision to have the death of the Lion King made into her cake has gone viral.

There was never a doubt the Lion King would factor into Leona Feigh's third birthday party.

She loves it. So Leona asked for a cake.

Reporter: "Who's your favorite character in the Lion King?"

Leona: "Mufasa."

A cake depicting a very specific scene from the movie.

"And I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think that I was a horrible parent, you know?" Alison Feigh, Leona's mother said. "And I was like, 'So here's the thing. This is what my child said. I thought it was funny. We're just gonna go with it.'"

Leona wanted the moment that's been ripping hearts out since the mid-90s, Mufasa's death.

That way she would own a set, everyone would be so sad they wouldn't want to eat the cake and she'd have it all to herself.

Reporter: "How did it taste?"

Leona: "Good. So yummy, so yummy."

"Really gets comedy and that's important in our family. But, uh, you can tell a joke and sell a joke," Casey Feigh, Leona's uncle said. "And, um, she's already figuring that out at the age of three."

Rosalie Davis, with the Thirsty Whale Bakery in North Minneapolis, brought the unique request to life.

"Normally, the 3-year-old cakes don't have dead characters on them," Davis said.

Now the baker just wants to meet Leona.

"The person asking for the cake was probably more interesting than the cake," Davis said.

The sweet and yes, empathetic 3-year-old's popularity has grown beyond just twin cities cake decorators.

Her Uncle Casey's tweet about it has nearly 750,000 likes.

"I've been joking that, um, every year, she's got to go more viral," she said.

One cake at a time.

"Let's just fulfill this really random cake request that we'll look at back and in like 10 years and laugh," Alison said.

Leona knows what she wants for her fourth birthday - A Cinderella cake. But she wants the evil stepmother to be included in the design.