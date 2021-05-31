Widow of Arizona veteran shares story of ‘Peace Rose’ planted in honor of vets

MARANA, Ariz. - (KVOA) On Memorial Day, Americans pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

One Tucson woman planted two rose bushes to honor veterans.

Victoria Burge is the widow of a man who was buried at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana.

"The headstones in the cemetery represent the shoulders of all we stand on so we can enjoy our freedom," she said. "They paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We should never forget that in the United States."

Burge and her family wanted people to remember that. So in December 2019, she planted the "Peace Rose" - a hybrid tea rose created for the veterans.

"The bud of the rose presents red for the blood the veterans shed," she said. "It opens to a fragrant yellow rose for the peace they hope their blood brought."

Her husband, Robert Bernard Burge is buried at the cemetery.

"We were married for better than 30 years and raised four sons," she told News 4 Tucson.

Her brother, Tim Dutton was also laid to rest at the same cemetery. She planted two rose bushes in their memory.

For the last 17 months, she has been coming out to water and care for the roses so they would bloom on Memorial Day.

"My sons have been subsidizing my gas because I didn't count on driving back and forth from Tucson three days a week," she said.

Despite the drive, she said it was worth it. She also shared the story about the "Peace Rose" with other people who come to pay tribute to their loved ones such as the Altamirano's who recently lost their loved one.

Edward Altamirano served in both the Navy and the Marines.

"Very grateful for our world, all our soldiers and for everybody and for my kids who are here to support me," widow Belia said. "It's been hard on all the family."

Every family who came to pay their respects had a story about their loved ones.

Victoria loves hearing them she hopes her roses will bring back good memories of men and women the families came to honor.

"It's a beautiful fragrant rose, so they can sit here on one of the benches and take a moment out to contemplate why they are here," she said.

Earlier in the day, another widow placed pennies on the headstones.

She said a prayer and thanked the heroes for our freedom. You could say they were pennies from heaven.