Oklahoma governor signs bill that renames highway after former President Trump

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) - Oklahoma is renaming part of a state highway after former President Donald Trump.

Friday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation to designate a section of State Highway 287 as 'President Donald J. Trump Highway.'

The stretch goes from Boise City to the Texas border in Cimarron County.

The new measure calls for signs to be put up along the highway, which is to be paid for by the authors of the bill.

The bill also removes the state's requirement that a person has to have been dead no less than 3 years before a bridge or highway could be renamed in their honor.