Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day dealsNew
Many places are offering deals and discounts in honor of Memorial Day.
Restaurants like Outback, LongHorn, and Red Lobster are offering a 10% discount to all service men and women Monday.
You just have to show a valid military ID.
Outback offers that deal to military members every day, thanks to the steakhouse's so-called "Heroes Discount."
Home Depot is also offering a 10% discount when you show your military ID.
And Adidas will give take 30% off of purchases made in-store and online.
Military members can also receive 20% off at factory outlet stores.