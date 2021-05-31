Memorial Day deals

Many places are offering deals and discounts in honor of Memorial Day.

Restaurants like Outback, LongHorn, and Red Lobster are offering a 10% discount to all service men and women Monday.

You just have to show a valid military ID.

Outback offers that deal to military members every day, thanks to the steakhouse's so-called "Heroes Discount."

Home Depot is also offering a 10% discount when you show your military ID.

And Adidas will give take 30% off of purchases made in-store and online.

Military members can also receive 20% off at factory outlet stores.