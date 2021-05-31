Marking Memorial Day with a walk-in solitude

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gary Brostek walks alongside the graves and tranquility found at Tucson's Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day.

"I like to walk the old sections of the cemetery and walk the veterans' sections," Brostek said.

Sometimes, Gary will spruce up a headstone. His sister is buried across the way at Holy Hope Cemetery. For the last four years, he has come to pay tribute to servicemen and women from long ago to ensure their life, the one they gave in time of war, is not forgotten.

"The guys that fought these wars, does anyone come to see these graves anymore?" he wondered. "I mean, the ones I'm looking at are from 1925, 1921, some of them are from the Spanish-American War. They're so old, there's not even dates on them."

It is a time of reflection for a man who has no personal connection to any of the fallen heroes buried at the cemetery.

"It's just a sense of passion," Gary said. "Sometimes, I really feel it. I'm just reading the names of people I never met and you know they lived out their life and they followed their life's path and all that's left now is a stone. But, at one time, they were real people with real involvements with other real people and sometimes, it's sad but at the same time it's invigorating."

Gary hopes his peaceful walks in the cemetery will continue on Memorial Day for years to come and perhaps, on other days, as he reflects and gains a little understanding about those who walked before.

"It's important as finite beings to be in touch with our mortality and the mortality of our ancestors and forefathers," he said.