California man is arrested after assaulting an Asian-American officer

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - An attack on an Asian-American officer was caught on camera in San Francisco.

The officer was not seriously injured thanks to others who jumped in when the assault happened.

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments Friday evening when an Asian SFPD officer responds to a call about a man attempting to assault women in Chinatown and is assaulted herself.

"He's a big guy. He was not letting go," Michael Waldorf, a witness said. "He had a deathtrap on her. And he was not letting go."

A witness called 9-1-1 the day before saying the man identified by documents obtained by KGO-TV as 33-year old Gerardo Contreras said he specializes in killing Asian people.

According to those same documents, the witness called police once again Friday and this is what happens.

When the officer carrying a beanbag rifle asks him to turn around, put his hands on his head and ask if he has a weapon, Contreras turns around and attacks the officer, knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders quickly jump into action,

Waldorf just finished eating dinner at a nearby restaurant.

"I felt like it was an emergency," he said. "I felt like he could really do damage. If we didn't get him off of her right away, he could really do some damage."

SFPD backup quickly arrive on the scene and the man is arrested.

According to documents obtained by KGO-TV, this isn't Contreras first run-in with the law.

He's been arrested for assault, elder abuse and for assaulting police officers in other parts of California.

It's unclear if he was ever convicted.

"Some people are not safe for society and he clearly is not," Waldorf said. "He should not be let out."

The responding officer sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

"I'm glad she's okay," Waldorf said. "I appreciate her service."

Police say they are investigating the assault.