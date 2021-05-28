Sheriff: Shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard had 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his home that he set on fire.

Officials said Friday that the shooter, Samuel James Cassidy, had coordinated a fire at his house to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release that a search of Cassidy’s home also turned up multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails.