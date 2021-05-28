Oro Valley PD asked to review Nogales officer-involved shooting that resulted in one death

TUCSON (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police Department has been called to Nogales to review Monday's officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person's death, according to a press release shared Friday afternoon.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck, later identified as 39-year-old Glen Ray Cockrum, reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Dr. near Grand Avenue.

After the semi-truck reportedly continued the pursuit down the hill, SSCO and NPD personnel fire at the vehicle, striking the driver.

In accordance with protocol and due to the fact that the incident involved law enforcement personnel from various agencies, the City of Nogales has asked OVPD to conduct "an independent administrative review of the City of Nogales Police Department’s response."

The department said this investigation will "take several months to complete."

NPD said this review is customary when an officer discharges their firearm.

The NPD officers involved in the shooting have since been cleared to return to active-duty.