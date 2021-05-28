One dog dead, one transported to hospital after full-alarm fire burns midtown duplex

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog has died in connection to a fire that burned a duplex in midtown Friday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Estrella Avenue near Grant Road and Stone Avenue at around 10 a.m. Friday in reference to a report of a tree fire.

The blaze was then upgraded to a full alarm fire as flames after new reports shared that flames were spreading quickly to a second apartment and into the eaves of another building.

The fire was controlled by 10:41 a.m.

While all human residents were safely evacuated from the building, TFD shared that one dog was killed in the fire.

One other dog was placed on oxygen and transported to a nearby animal hospital.

TFD said that three residents were displaced in connection to the fire and are currently be assisted.

No firefighters were injured in connection to the fire.

