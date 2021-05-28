New Poll: 23 percent of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A new report from PRRI shows 23 percent of Republicans believe conspiracy theories linked the QAnon movement.

So what does that actually mean?

Those respondents said they mostly, or completely, agree with the following statements:

That "The government, media and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global sex trafficking operation."

That "There is a storm coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders."

And that "True American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country."

Among the general public, about 14 percent of respondents agree with those statements.

Last week, an IPSOS-Reuters poll found 56 percent of Republicans say they believe the 2020 election was the result of illegal voting or election rigging.