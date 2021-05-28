Motorcycle theft investigation prompts heavy police presence at El Con Mall

TUCSON (KVOA) - A large police presence was observed near El Con Mall Friday morning in connection to a vehicle theft investigation.

According to Tucson Police Department, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to the area near Broadway Boulevard and Alvernon Way in order to recover a stolen motorcycle.

Officials say while one of the individuals were well armed, the officers were able to detain all suspects involved in the incident.

There is currently no danger to the public and the area is currently open.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.