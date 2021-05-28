Arizona congressional leaders urge Air Force to stop partial retirement of A-10 after cuts included in proposed budget

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Department of the Air Force is considering officially retiring a large amount of A-10 aircraft in the fall in accordance with its Fiscal Year 2022 $173.7 billion budget proposal released Friday afternoon.

According to the budget proposal shared Friday, the department is planning to retire 42 A-10 Thunderbolt II jets in Fiscal Year 2022 in order to help "focus resources," aid in the Air Force's "modernization efforts" and "right-size aging, costly, and less-than-capable legacy system."

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is home to A-10 operators, 354th Fighter Squadron 'Bulldogs,' 357th Fighter Squadron 'Dragons,' the 45th Fighter Squadron and 47th Fighter Squadron, making it the largest contingent of A-10 in the U.S.

When the Arizona congressional lawmakers learned of the proposed retirement of the A-10 Warthog, many voiced their opinions on why President Joe Biden should remove the partial retirement of the aircraft from the budget.

Those lawmakers included Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, and Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick, Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton.

There statements are listed below.

“As someone who has flown close air support in combat, I know that the A-10 is unmatched in carrying out its mission and provides an invaluable capability to protect American service members on the ground. The Air Force has failed to produce results of a fly-off meant to determine whether other aircraft could perform the same missions at the level required to protect American service members. Removing A-10s from the fleet when there is not another aircraft capable of performing this mission takes a vital tool away from our military and is the wrong step for our national security. I oppose this plan and will be working with Republicans and Democrats to keep the A-10 flying at Davis-Monthan in this year’s defense bill.” Sen. Mark Kelly

“Protecting the A-10 is critical to our servicemembers’ safety and military readiness. I'll continue working with our state’s delegation to ensure Arizona’s military installations are well-resourced and well-equipped, and to educate the administration on the A-10’s importance to our national security. Arizona servicemembers put their lives on the line to defend our country, and it is our duty to ensure they have proper support and resources.” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

“Arizonans know the value of the A-10, both to our state and to our national security as a whole. The A-10 is a crucial asset to the close air support mission and is an iconic symbol of the Arizona defense community—the fleet at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base remains the largest in the country. Protecting this aircraft has been one of my top priorities in Congress and I will work incredibly hard with my AZ colleagues to voice our concerns and push back on divestments to our fleet, we will do everything we can to support the A-10’s mission and home in Southern Arizona.” Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona Congressional District 2

“No aircraft in our inventory is as trusted by Marines and soldiers in combat as the A-10. We do a disservice to them, and risk undermining our tactical edge, if we prematurely reduce their numbers. At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, these aircraft have the conditions and space to train, maintain, and prepare for our future fights, which is why the squadron stationed there must be preserved.” Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona Congressional District 7

“The A-10 has saved countless lives on the battlefield by providing unmatched close-air support, and the hundreds of good-paying jobs these crafts create are critical for southern Arizonans. We must protect our A-10s and the military readiness and employment they provide to families near Davis-Monthan.” Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona Congressional District 1

"Preserving the A-10 Warthog fleet is critical to ensuring Davis-Monthan Air Force Base can continue to thrive as an economic engine and job creator in our state—and to safeguarding our national security and military readiness. We need to work together to support this program, not cut it." Rep. Greg Stanton Arizona Congressional District 9

There are currently 281 A-10 aircraft in service at this time across nine squadrons in the U.S. Air Force.

The proposed budget allocates $156.3 billion to the Air Force - a 2.3 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The proposal also calls for the retirement of 48 F-15C/D, 47 F-16 C/D, 20 RQ-4 Block 30, 18 KC-135, 14 KC-10, 13 C-130H, and four E-8 aircraft.

The proposes budget must be approved and signed into law by Oct. 1, 2021.