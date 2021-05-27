Self-proclaimed leader of MAGA Caravan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The self-proclaimed leader of the "MAGA Caravan" has been charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The Justice Department says Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas was arrested in Alabama this week.

He stands accused of being one of the first insurrectionists to assault law enforcement that day.

According to arrest documents, Thomas, who's from Liverpool, Ohio, described how he commanded nearly 60 vehicles in a caravan for a rally.

Officials say Thomas can be seen on bodycam footage punching and striking officers.

He faces multiple federal charges including engaging in physical violence on capitol grounds.

Thomas is one of about 450 people facing federal criminal charges so far in connection with the insurrection.