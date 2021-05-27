School of Rock star, drummer Kevin Clark killed after hit by car while riding bicycle

CHICAGO (CNN) - About two decades ago, drummer Kevin Clark landed a dream role in the hit movie "School of Rock," starring Jack Black.

Clark was just a kid back then, but his passion for music didn't end with the movie. He kept on playing.

But that all came to an abrupt and tragic end early Wednesday when Kevin was struck and killed by a car while riding a bicycle.

"He was the heart," his mother, Allison Clark said. "He always was thinking of other people, always."

Clark remembering the last time she saw her son, Kevin.

"He was leaving for the train and I was leaving to go to work," she said. "And he just said, 'Wait, mom. You got to give me a hug first,' and gives me a big hug and say, 'Don't forget, I love you.'"

The 32-year-old died tragically after a driver hit him while he was biking home overnight.

"We all got the news this morning and we just couldn't believe it," his friend, Tim Carmichael said.

"He was a bright and shining light that was put out too early," Scott Boyer said.

His friends remembering the talented musician for the energy he would bring to every set.

"Every time Kevin was on stage behind a drum kit, he always had a big goofy grin on his face," Boyer said

"His light was so huge, like he was so positive," Carmichael said. "He just had this amazing energy about him."

Kevin Clark was also known for his role in the film, school of rock, starring Jack Black.

The actor posting this tribute to Clark Wednesday night.

Allison still remembers the moment when they found out he got the role of Freddy Jones.

"He's in the car. I run in to get the pizza," his mother said. "I come back and he goes, mom, you ready to go to New York? I'm like, what are you talking about? He goes, I got the part."

Clark, just last Saturday, together with his new band, Jess Bess and the Intentions played their first show together.

"He said, 'I'm so excited of all the projects I've done. This is the one that's going to go somewhere,'" his mother said.

Wednesday night, fellow musicians in high wood hosted this tribute show in his honor.

"It's like this huge vacuum I feel like especially here in town," Carmichael said. "He's leaving a huge void."

And while he will be remembered for his talents and passion, Clark's mother says more importantly, "his hugs, his hugs and his phone calls. I knew how much he loved me. That was never a question."

Kevin Clark was just 32 years old.

Authorities issued several citations to the driver of the vehicle that hit him.