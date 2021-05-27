Retired Marana Police Department K9 officer laid to rest

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Marana community in mourning after a beloved retired K9 officer passed away Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marana Police Department, K9 Fany was laid to rest on Wednesday after enjoying five years of retirement with her handler, Officer Joe Bianculli and his family.

Fany was laid to rest with her family, and retired and current MPD handlers by her side.

The department shared that K9 Fany served MPD from 2008 to 2016 as a dual purpose patrol and narcotics officer. During her time on the force, Fany had a paw in countless felony apprehensions, large drug and money seizures, building searches and locating lost people.

A retirement ceremony was held for Fany in 2016.