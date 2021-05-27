PCSD vehicle involved in three-vehicle crash on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A three-vehicle collision involving a Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle caused traffic delays on the north side Thursday afternoon.

According to PCSD, the incident took place near Craycroft and Sunrise roads.

The department said only one person was injured in the incident. That individual was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy involved in the crash was not injured in connection to the collision.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

