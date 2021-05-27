Medical experts say urgent action is needed for Olympic games to proceed

Experts are warning that urgent action is needed in order for the Olympic games to proceed.

In a perspective that appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, the authors criticized the International Olympic Committee's playbook guidelines, which are meant to protect everyone from COVID-19.

But, the authors say they are not based on the "best scientific evidence" and the World Health Organization should convene an emergency committee immediately.

The authors also cite the increasing number of cases in Japan and the country's low vaccination rate.

While Pfizer has offered to vaccinate all athletes, the authors say not everyone will be vaccinated before the Olympics due to lack of authorization or availability in more than 100 countries.

The authors also say that canceling the games "may be the safest option."

The CDC and the State Department both issued travel advisories warning against travel to Japan earlier this week.