Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge submitted against Lori Vallow in death of fourth husband

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - A conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge has been submitted against Lori Vallow by Chandler Police Department Thursday in connection to the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Back in 2019, Charles Vallow was pronounced dead in his home in Chandler after a family argument escalated into a physical confrontation. Police said Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles. While Cox told the responding officers that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense, the Medical Examiner in Arizona ruled the death a homicide.

A couple of months later, Vallow's future husband, Chad Daybell reported that his first wife, Tammy Daybell died in her sleep. Court documents later revealed that Cox attempted to shoot and kill Tammy 10 days prior to her death.

Cox later died under mysterious circumstances in Gilbert on Dec. 12.

After an investigation was held in reference to the death of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, Chad and Lori were indicted on murder and conspiracy charges by an Idaho grand jury in connection to the deaths of the children and Chad's first wife.

On Thursday, CPD decided to file the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder against Lori after completing its investigation into the death of her fourth husband.

Maricopa County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the case. MCAO will ultimately decide whether the charge will be pursued in court.

BREAKING: @ChandlerPolice submitted its investigation involving Lori Vallow and the death of Charles Vallow. The charge submitted is Conspiracy to Commit

First Degree Murder. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is currently reviewing. @KVOA — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) May 27, 2021

In Jan. 2019, Charles warned officers about his Lori months before he died and their children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, went missing.

"She’s lost her mind," Charles tells officers when they arrive outside his home. "I don’t know how else to say it."