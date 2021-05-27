Arizona Senate calls off budget vote, adjourns amid rancor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has pulled the plug on a plan to vote on a budget and instead adjourned until June 10 unless they break the impasse earlier on the $12.8 billion spending plan.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced Thursday afternoon that her hopes of getting all 16 Republican members to back the deal she reached with House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Gov. Doug Ducey had fallen though.

The House reached the same conclusion on Wednesday and also adjourned. Republicans could only lose one vote with only a one-vote majority in each chamber and no Democratic support for the budget deal that includes a massive tax cut.