TUSD approves raises for bus drivers and special education teaching assistants

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Unified School District Board approved raises for some of the district's employees.

These employees will be making several more dollars an hour next year. Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney says it is a step in the right direction. However, she said it should only be a start.

Bus drivers who take TUSD students to and from school every day will see a raise from $12.39 an hour to $16 an hour starting in July.

"They are transporters of learners, without them our children and our young people are not walking through the schoolhouse doors," Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said. "It's a vital position that's operationally crucial for the district. For the last several years, we have struggled."

Trujillo said this has been a struggle because in the last few years, TUSD has been outpaced by neighboring districts offering better money to drivers.

Trujillo said if the school board had not approved raises, the retention rate could have fallen more, leaving fewer drivers and buses on the road to pick up and drop off your kids.

"We'll have routes shut down because we can't transport kids," Trujillo said. "That's serious. We've got to take action."

Special education teaching assistants in the district will also get a raise to $15 an hour.

Chaney said this is a critical move but the raises should go to more district employees.

"We would rather that everyone see a raise at the same time rather than piecemeal here and there," she said. "We do understand there are certain jobs that require a certain wage to start simply because they really have a desperate need."

Chaney said the union she leads firmly believes all TUSD classified staff deserve more.

"We would like people to come in at a living wage so they can be retained year after year," the TEA president said. "We would like for our seasoned employees to be rewarded for their loyalty and for jobs well done."

All of this is happening as budget talks are going on in Phoenix. These talks include Arizona's Education budget for next year.

That begins in just a few weeks on July 1.

"When funding is limited and your opportunities are limited, my position is always to inform our governing board of the needs," Trujillo said.