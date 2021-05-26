Truck driver killed in officer-involved shooting at Nogales Walmart identified

Truck driver killed in officer-involved shooting at Nogales Walmart identifiedNew
NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The truck driver killed in Monday's officer-involved shooting in Nogales was identified by Arizona Department Public Safety Wednesday.
According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck, later identified as 39-year-old Glen Ray Cockrum, reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales at around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Officials say the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Dr. near Grand Avenue.
After the semi-truck reportedly continued the pursuit down the hill, SSCO and NPD personnel fire at the vehicle, striking the driver.
The investigation is currently in the preliminary stage.
Details are limited at this time.
