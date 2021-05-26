Truck driver killed in officer-involved shooting at Nogales Walmart identified

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The truck driver killed in Monday's officer-involved shooting in Nogales was identified by Arizona Department Public Safety Wednesday.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck, later identified as 39-year-old Glen Ray Cockrum, reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the suspect reportedly drove his vehicle into the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Dr. near Grand Avenue.

After the semi-truck reportedly continued the pursuit down the hill, SSCO and NPD personnel fire at the vehicle, striking the driver.

We know the incident started at a Border Patrol checkpoint on I-19. Stay with @KVOA for the latest. — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) May 25, 2021

The investigation is currently in the preliminary stage.

Details are limited at this time.

