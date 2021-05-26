Suburb of Cincinnati becomes first city in Ohio to ban abortions

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) - A suburb of Cincinnati became the first city in Ohio to ban abortions Tuesday.

The Lebanon City Council voted six-to-zero on an emergency ordinance to make providing an abortion within city limits a misdemeanor.

The penalty for doing so is a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

The mayor along with six of the city's seven council members, sponsored the legislation.

Only one councilwoman opposed the ban. She resigned from her post in protest Monday afternoon.

Local bans on abortion are not common, with the matter generally being legislated at the state level.

But it is not unheard of. Twenty-seven municipalities in Texas and Nebraska have such bans.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could challenge the legality of abortion in the U.S. next year