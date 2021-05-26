Skip to Content

Single-vehicle crash involving motorcycle reported on Mount Lemmon

Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A person has been transported to the hospital after that individual was involved in a motorcycle crash on Mount Lemmon Wednesday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the motorcycle reportedly left the roadway in the single-vehicle incident on Mount Lemmon Highway near Geology Vista.

Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Motorists should expect delays when traveling in the area.

