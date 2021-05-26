Prosecutors investigating Trump tell witness to prepare for grand jury testimony

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) - New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump have told at least one witness to prepare for grand jury testimony.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter.

It's a sign the criminal probe into Donald Trump, his company, and its executives are moving into an advanced stage.

It suggests the Manhattan DA's office is about to move from collecting evidence to present a case to a special grand jury

This type of grand jury is typically used for complex, long-term fraud and corruption cases.

The proceedings could result in the jury considering criminal charges.

Prosecutors have been looking at many different angles, including closely examining the finances of trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.