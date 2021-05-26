Local school district steps up after fire displaces southside families

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local district has risen to the occasion after some south side residents were displaced by a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Red Cross of Southern Arizona, a fire ignited at a four-unit apartment complex located on the 300 block of W. Valencia Rd. Wednesday morning, causing 15 people to be displaced.

To help those individuals during their time of need, Sunnyside School District decided to deliver meals to the families involved to help keep their bellies full during this difficult time.

We had a horrible fire in our south side community this morning. Our community partners from the Sunnyside School District provided smiles and meals for the displaced families. We are extremely fortunate to have a school district that cares deeply for their community.😊 pic.twitter.com/AJK3YpTHvi — Ops South (@ops_south) May 26, 2021

Details surrounding the fire has not yet been released.

Red Cross personnel have also be dispatched to the area to help the residents impacted by the blaze.

