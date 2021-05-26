Florida man gets 35 years in jail after convicted for producing child porn of Arizona 1-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Florida man convicted for production of child pornography charges, including a circumstance that resulted in sexually explicit images of a 1-year-old girl, was sentenced to 35 years in jail on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Jeremy McCown was taken into custody on Jan. 31, 2019 after an investigation revealed that the man from Wesley Chapel, Fla. repeatedly used fake personas to place online ads seeking models in exchange for money and use the situation to demand sexually explicit images from minors and women who responded.

USAO said in one circumstance, McCown convinced a mother to send sexually explicit images of her 1-year-old daughter. The investigation also unveiled that he "manipulated two other minors into sending sexually explicit images to him."

Officials said the Florida man was originally charged with twelve counts of production of child pornography in Arizona. However, after he entered a plea deal on Jan. 13, additional charges involving minor victims in Minnesota and South Carolina were added, bringing his production of child pornography counts to 14.

After serving 35 years in prison, McCown will be on lifetime supervised release, which will require him to to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

USAP said the 39-year-old was "also ordered to pay restitution to victims depicted in the child sex abuse images he produced."