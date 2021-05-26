Employee shoots, kills 8 at California rail yard, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee has opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life.

Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday at a transit control center in San Jose that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said the man was still firing when deputies rushed in.

The Valley Transportation Authority provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area. Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive. A man who was wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.