Arizona House rejects ID requirement for mail ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted down a contentious bill that would have required voters to include identification when casting mail ballots.

Democrats and voting-rights advocates said the measure defeated Wednesday would have led to some voters having their ballots rejected unfairly.

The bill was one of the most contentious of the dozens of voting rights bills that Arizona Republicans introduced following former President Donald Trump’s narrow loss in 2020. They say election procedures need improvements to give voters confidence in the outcome.

The bill rejected Wednesday would have required voters to include their birthday and an ID number with their ballots.