10-month-old killed by family dogs at North Carolina home

WILLOW SPRING, NC (CNN) - North Carolina authorities say an infant was killed by her own family's dogs.

Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home in Willow Spring.

Officials say the child's father, who is a law enforcement officer, went outside to move a sprinkler.

When he returned, he found their dogs mauling the baby.

Emergency crews were called in, but could not resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Animal control have taken the dogs in their custody.