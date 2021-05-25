Three sought in reference to armed robbery at northeast gas station

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people are sought by Tucson Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on the northeast side.

According to a post shared by TPD Tuesday, the three individuals reportedly robbed the employees of the Speedway Gas Station located at 8845 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Bear Canyon Road.

Police said the robbery suspects were armed with a firearm.

The three reportedly stole lottery tickets and cigarettes,

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.