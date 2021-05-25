Second arrest man in ‘gang assault’ of Jewish man in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) - New York police have arrested a second person in the assault on a Jewish man near Times Square.

The attack happened Thursday during protests over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The NYPD says 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi was involved in the "gang assault" of Joseph Borgen who was wearing a yarmulke at the time.

Borgen had told police he was punched, kicked, and pepper-sprayed by five to six men who allegedly yelled anti-semitic statements.

Police are recommending Elezzi be charged with hate crimes.

It's unclear what charges he will ultimately face.

23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh is facing hate crime and attempted gang assault charges for his involvement in the attack.

There have been a string of attacks on Jewish people as tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants escalated.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire last week.

Hundreds of people were killed during their 11-day conflict.

Most of them were Palestinian.