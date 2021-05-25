Hate crime charges pursued after woman hit protesters with car in North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (CNN) - A North Carolina woman is charged with allegedly hitting two peaceful protesters with a car Monday evening.

Police in Elizabeth City say 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

They say they're investigating to determine whether to add a hate crime enhancement.

Police say O'Quinn hit two Black women in their 40s, who had been protesting the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Both victims are out of the hospital and have no serious injuries.

An attorney for O'Quinn could not be found for comment by deadline.