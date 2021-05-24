Witness remembers George Floyd on the anniversary of his death

MINNEAPOLIS - ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNN) - Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

One witness says Floyd has become his brother over the last year, even though they never met.

As the world prepares for the anniversary of George Floyd's death, Charles McMillian, whose testimony during the Derek Chauvin trial echoed across the world, is thinking back to that fateful day.

"I just feel sad because I'm going to go back on Tuesday and relive what I seen a year ago," he said.

Back in March, McMillian broke down in tears behind his glasses as he watched the video of floyd's death while testifying.

"My mom passed away two years prior to George Floyd," he said. "That's what broke me on the witness stand, when I had to relive George Floyd crying out for his mom, I realized I didn't have a mom either."

But while he says he's still broken up over watching Floyd's murder, he's leaning on family to help him through the trauma.

And most recently, a nice gesture from a man thousands of miles away.

"A couple of days after the verdict, I got a random Facebook message from this guy and he said my dad's testimony touched him," his son, Charlie McMillian, Jr. said. "He was a hero to him and wanted to fly him out for a vacation."

"Looked at the ocean, looked at the waves," Charles McMillian said. "That relieved a lot of back here."

He's choosing to move forward, not as a hero, but as a man who was in the right place at the right time.

"I didn't' know George but I love George," McMillian said. "I understand what George was going through and I want to tell him, he will always be in my heart. He's not George to me, he's my brother."

President Biden will meet with Floyd’s family in a private meeting Tuesday to mark the anniversary of his death.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration will put out a statement marking the day that, “certainly impacted” the president personally and “impacted millions of Americans.”