Vigil held for Nogales police officer at Cordova Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vigil was held Friday night for Nogales police officer, Jeremy Brinton.

The Department of Public Safety said Brinton was off-duty, working a construction zone on Interstate-19 south, near Mariposa Road when he was hit by a car. DPS said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said alcohol is not a factor.

Friday night, more than 100 people gathered in Cordova Park to remember Officer Brinton. People lit candles and listened as others shared stories about Brinton. The Nogales mayor also attended.

The American Legion organized the event.

Johana Serapa said she has known Brinton for a while. "He would always be there you know. I had an issue years ago and he was one of the officers who told me, don't hesitate to call me no matter what time and I can never be so thankful for that," she said.

This is the third time in three years the Nogales community has mourned the loss of a Nogales Police Officer.

Officer Jesus Cordova was killed in the line of duty in 2018. Friday night's vigil was held in the park named after him.