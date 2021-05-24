Suspect dead after police pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A suspect is dead as a result of an officer-involved shooting that took place at the Walmart in Nogales Monday afternoon.

According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a police pursuit began after the driver of a semi-truck reportedly approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales on Monday.

Official say the suspect reportedly drover his vehicle into the parking lot of the Walmart located at 100 W. White Park Dr. near Grand Avenue.

After shots were fired in the parking lot, police quickly secured the Walmart and shut down Grand Avenue between Doe Street and White Park Drive in connection to the incident.

SCCSO reported that the incident ended down the hill from the superstore to Grande Avenue.

The suspect involved was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

The department said at this time, no suspects are at large.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said that its troopers are currently providing assistance to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and Nogales Police Department with a criminal investigation.

