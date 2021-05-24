Rep. Taylor Greene compares mask mandate to Holocaust

NEW YORK (CNN) - Some Republicans and Jewish groups are calling out GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for comparing mask requirements to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

On Monday, House Republicans are once again dealing with a firestorm of their own making.

Taylor Greene, a long-time critic of mask mandates, attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for still requiring them in the House and making her point with a startling comparison to Nazi Germany.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Taylor Greene said. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Greene, who refuses to disclose her own vaccine status, baiting the Jewish community to disagree with her.

"I think any, any rational Jewish person, didn't like what happened in Nazi Germany and any rational Jewish person doesn't like what's happening with overbearing mask mandates and overbearing vaccine policies," Taylor Greene said.

Jewish groups were quick to condemn her comments.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is trafficking in hate speech. She is trivializing the holocaust," Joel Rubin, executive director of American Jewish Congress said. "She is conducting dog whistles to the far right to raise money, to raise her political power."

Some of Greene's GOP colleagues agree.

Rep. Liz Cheney called her remarks "evil lunacy".

Rep. Adam Kinzinger said the comments were "absolute sickness" and freshman Congressman Peter Meijer says Greene trivializing the Holocaust could contribute to a rise in anti-semitic hate crimes.

"It's beyond reprehensible this is," Meijer said. "I don't even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the anti-semitism we're seeing in our society today."

But while rank and file members speak up, the party's leadership is nowhere to be found.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik all ignored multiple requests for comment on Greene's remarks.

With the rising tension and conflict in the Middle East. Jewish people around the world have become targets of violence.

In New York, a man- wearing a yarmulke on his way to a pro-Israel rally was ambushed. The beating sent him to the hospital.

"I was surrounded by a whole crowd of individuals who hit me, kicked me, punched me, hit me with flag poles, crutches," Joseph Borgen, a victim of anti-semitic attack in Times Square said.

In Los Angeles, a man has been arrested after a group of Jewish diners were attacked while eating outside.