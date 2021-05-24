No damage, injuries found after bicyclist pronounced dead on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The cyclist who was found dead in connection to a report of a collision on the northside was identified by Pima County Sheriff's Department Monday afternoon.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, 68-year-old Craig King was found on the shoulder of the roadway in reference to a report of a collision near River Road between Dodge Road and Alvernon Way.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, PCSD released that King's bicycle had no damage. The department also stated that there were "no obvious injuries found."

At this time, PCSD said they believe King suffered a medical issue.

Details are limited at this time.

