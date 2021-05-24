Many displaced after fire ignites in second-story of apartment balcony

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several people have been displaced by a fire after it ignited on the second-story of an apartment balcony on Monday.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the fire reportedly began in an attic.

Officials said that while no injuries were reported in connection to the incident, many residents were displaced in the fire.

TFD said most of the displaced individuals told first-responders that they will be staying with friends and family while the complex is being repaired.

A family of four also was provided an open apartment. Two others were assisted by Red Cross.

The fire has since been controlled.

Fire investigators are currently working the scene.