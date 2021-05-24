Man tased, arrested after threatening police and driving car through station

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (NBC News) - A Maryland man is in custody after going on a rampage.

Police released a security camera video of the moment the man rammed his vehicle through the front doors of the Havre De Grace Police Department.

They say the man called the station around 9:40 p.m. Sunday night, threatening to attack police officers.

Based on information obtained from the phone call, the man was located near his home.

When officers made contact, the man tried to run over them several times before fleeing the area.

It was then that he drove to the police department and intentionally crashed through the front doors and into the lobby.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle and tried to attack officers at which point, they deployed tasers.

A dispatcher was inside the building at the time of the incident, but no one was in the lobby.

No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.