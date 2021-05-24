Family identifies 3-year-old boy who died after being pulled from Phoenix canal

PHOENIX (KPNX) — A boy died after drowning in a canal in the area of Indian School Road and 59th Avenue on Sunday evening.

The boy was publically identified by family on Monday as Anthony King Tolano.

Officers responded to the area to conduct a welfare check. They were told by a passerby that there was a small child floating in a canal, police said.

When they arrived, they pulled the child from the water, police said.

Fire personnel administered CPR before the child was transported to the hospital and later passed away, authorities said.

Police determined that the child left a residence near the canal before entering. The child's parents were allegedly looking for him as well.

His grandmother told 12 News they do not know how he got out of the enclosed backyard. She added he was autistic and loved the water.

An investigation is ongoing.