Dating apps will now let users filter by vaccination status

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - There's no doubt dating during the pandemic has been difficult for single people, but it's about to get a bit easier.

Some of the most popular dating apps have partnered with the white house to offer premium content at no cost to people who can prove they are vaccinated against COVID.

Users will also be able to filter potential matches by their vaccination status.

The move comes as vaccination rates in the u-s are slowing down.

Right now, about 48 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine with 38 percent fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden wants to see 70 percent of the population fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Dating apps participating in the COVID status incentives include Tinder, Hinge, OK Cupid and Bumble.