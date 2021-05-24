Biden and Harris demand violence against Jewish people stops in the U.S.

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Joe Biden tweeted support for the Jewish community Monday.

He condemned recent violence against Jews in the U.S. calling the attacks despicable and demanding they stop.

At least three Jewish people have been assaulted in New York in recent days and one in Los Angeles.

One chaotic beating in times square was captured on cell phone video.

The violence came as fighting between Israeli's military and Hamas forces in Gaza intensified.

That fighting ended with a cease-fire signed at the end of last week, but attacks against Jewish people in the u-s continued into the weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris also issued a tweet on the topic with a similar sentiment to Biden's.