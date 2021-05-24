6-year-old shot dead in California on way to school in apparent road-rage incident

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (CNN) - A community near Los Angeles is grieving the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident.

Monday was an emotional day at the boy's school where classmates and parents honored him with pictures and memories.

The first thing parents and students saw when they arrived at Calvary Chapel Academy Monday morning were smiling photos of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

"It became even more real, that this is really close to home," Kari Borg, a Calvary Chapel parent said.

The kindergartner was on his way to school Friday morning when someone shot at his mother's car in an apparent act of road rage.

Investigators are now searching for two suspects who were in a white VW station wagon.

"I pray that he or she does right, their morals and conscience gets to them and turn themselves in, for closure for the family," Jon Pommier, another Calvary Chapel parent said.

Thousands of people have donated to a fund set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Some of that money is going to be used as a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Community members are hopeful.

But right now, they say their main focus is helping Aiden's family and friends with their grief.

"I'm very fortunate," Borg said. "Calvary is led by some amazing, fantastic people and I fully trust that they're going to help the students and themselves go through this process."

There are crisis counselors at the school today, and several prayer services will be taking place for different aged students.

Pommier doesn't think his 4-year-old son understands the loss yet. He used to have adventures with Aiden on the playground.

"Just hearing about Aiden this, Aiden that, on a regular basis, seemed like a real jovial, sweet boy," he said. "He's in a better place now."

A relative says the boy's mother is overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and support from people all over the world.

If you would like to help, there's a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to the Leos family.

No word on any suspects or arrests.