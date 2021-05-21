Tucson Jewish Community Relations Council reacts to vandalism at Congregation Chaverim

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Jewish community is still rallying together after Congregation Chaverim was vandalized earlier this week.

Members say a rock was thrown through a window by the front door of the synagogue.

The Tucson Jewish Community Relations Council released the following statement in response to the incident.

"These acts of violence bring our community closer and stronger. We will continue to come together, as a community, to combat the recent rise in antisemitism."