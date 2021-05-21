Sen. Cruz faces blowback after mocking ‘woke, emasculated military’ recruiting ad

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) - Sen. Ted Cruz sent a tweet about a U.S. Army recruiting ad, mocking what he called "a woke, emasculated military."

He also used Russian propaganda video.

A Tiktok propaganda video about the toughness of the Russian soldier was shared by Cruz on Twitter. The video then compares the 2014 ad to a recent U.S. Army animated video about a female soldier, raised by two mothers who joined the army.

"Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea," the Republican senator from Texas wrote.

Aside from promoting the Russian military, Cruz also appears to be disparaging Cpl. Emma Malonelord who graduated at the top of her high school class and joined the Army out of college.

Cruz has never served in the military. The backlash was swift.

"Myself and a lot of veterans are very upset by this," Col. Cedric Leighton, who retired from the Airforce. "It is not the right thing to disparage our military."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a helicopter pilot and Iraq war veteran who lost parts of both legs when her chopper was hit by an RPG, Tweeted, "Holy crap. Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the Russian military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?"

Gen. Robert Abrams. the four-star commander of U.S. forces in South Korea threw his support behind Malonelord.

"I met this corporal a few months ago during a routine unit visit," Abrams said. "Exceptionally sharp, professional, technical expert, highly respected by her peers, superiors and subordinates."

Under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon has celebrated its diversity and inclusion

"Diversity throughout the force is a source of strength," Austin said. "So we can't afford to deprive ourselves of the talents and the voices of the full range of the nation that we defend."

If a female soldier who operates patriot missiles isn't badass enough for Cruz, he could have chosen one of the many other army videos to promote the U.S. military. Instead, Cruz doubled down on his first Tweet.

"We're seeing democratic politicians and these woke lefty bureaucrats and lefty media reporters trying to destroy the American military, trying to turn it in, into frankly a bunch of pansies," Cruz said.

It is not the first time Cruz has run into trouble with women in the military.

In 2016, as he was mounting a failed presidential bid, Cruz scoffed at the idea of women in combat.

"We had three different Republican candidates say 'yeah it's a great idea to be drafting our daughters and women into combat roles in the military,'" Cruz said. "My reaction is are they nuts?"

The parents of Malonelord issued a statement saying they are "incredibly proud of their daughter."