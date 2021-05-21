OVPD: Suspects sought after stealing purse of elderly, purchasing more than $10K worth of items

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple individuals are sought after they reportedly stole a purse from an elderly woman and purchased more than $10,000 worth of items on her account on Friday.

According to OVPD, a 78-year-old Oro Valley resident reportedly had her purse stolen sometime on Friday. The suspects who had stolen the purse reportedly made a large number of purchases mainly at the Target located at 10555 N. Oracle Rd. and the Walmart at 2150 E. Tangerine Rd.

OVPD received a call for an elderly, 78 yr old resident who had her purse stolen. The suspects charged ,000+ in purchases, mainly at the Target & Walmart in Oro Valley. We now need your help identifying them.

If you have info call Ofc. Knapp at 229-4900. Case #V21030549 TY! pic.twitter.com/UazDv1E1b9 — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 21, 2021

Anyone who has any information about the case is urged to call 520-229-4900 and mention case No. V21030549.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written up by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.