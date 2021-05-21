OVPD: Suspects sought after stealing purse of elderly, purchasing more than $10K worth of items
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple individuals are sought after they reportedly stole a purse from an elderly woman and purchased more than $10,000 worth of items on her account on Friday.
According to OVPD, a 78-year-old Oro Valley resident reportedly had her purse stolen sometime on Friday. The suspects who had stolen the purse reportedly made a large number of purchases mainly at the Target located at 10555 N. Oracle Rd. and the Walmart at 2150 E. Tangerine Rd.
Anyone who has any information about the case is urged to call 520-229-4900 and mention case No. V21030549.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written up by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.